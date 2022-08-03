EXPLAINER: Does health care law protect emergency abortion?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has filed its first legal challenge to a state abortion ban since the end of Roe v. Wade with a case that could allow hospitals to keep giving women abortion-related medical care in serious medical situations. Legal experts say the Department of Justice may have a strong argument in the Idaho case filed under federal health care law, but even if they win it wouldn’t allow full access to abortion there. It could, though, give doctors more latitude to provide an abortion in an emergency or a situation that could become one. But Texas argues federal health-care law doesn’t allow for abortion-related care banned under state law and the ultimate outcome is unclear.

