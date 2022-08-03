Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole is recommending clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend Gov. Kevin Stitt grant clemency to Coddington, who was convicted and sentenced to die for killing 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s home in Choctaw in 1997. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale on the head with a hammer after Hale, a friend and co-worker, refused to loan $50 to Coddington to buy cocaine. An emotional Coddington apologized to the Hale family and said he is “OK” with the death penalty, but told the board that he is a different man today.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.