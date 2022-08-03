9 coal miners trapped after collapse in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says nine miners have been trapped by a cave-in at a coal mine in northern Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tweeted that the accident happened Wednesday afternoon in the town of Sabinas in the border state of Coahuila. The president says 92 soldiers, specialists and four dogs are the scene assisting rescue efforts. The Coahuila state government says the collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water. Local media outlets report that a miner managed to escape the collapse and alerted authorities.

