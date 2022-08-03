1 killed, 13 injured in massive warehouse fire near Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire has engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others. Wednesday’s fire at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, has affected an area of 50,000 square meters. Emergencies officials said that one person died in the fire, and Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said that two people have remained missing. Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area, near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow. Officials said that two of the injured people were hospitalized. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

