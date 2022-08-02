Parents of boy who fatally shot sister charged with neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A prosecutor says the parents of a 6-year-old eastern Indiana boy who fatally shot his 5-year-old sister in their home each have been charged with four counts of neglect. Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jacob Grayson of Muncie and his 27-year-old wife, Kimberly Grayson, were formally charged in Delaware Circuit Court. If convicted of the most serious charge, level one felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, they could each face up to 40 years behind bars. First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to her head on July 26 at the home in Muncie, 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

