Michigan GOP cancels election watch party, reports threat

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party says it has canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after telling police that a man had come to the party’s headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down. Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning, but the person who allegedly made the threat was not there. Officers will pay special attention to that area, said police spokeswoman Jordan Gulkis. Police released no other information, including whether they were investigating or seeking a suspect. Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela told The Associated Press that the man also yelled at a female staffer, telling her that he “wanted to enslave women.”

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

