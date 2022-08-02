Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:51 pm

Math Corps seeking tutors to help grade school students in Santa Barbara

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - A federally funded tutoring program is hiring tutors in Santa Barbara.

It's called Math Corps which is part of Americorps.

Recruiters are looking for tutors to help students in math and reading.

Their hope is to help students who might need extra one on one instruction.

"We are seeking tutors from 18 to 88 ... it's a great opportunity for college graduates or adults looking for change of life," said recruiter Mike Spalsbury of Reading and Math Corps.

"We want students to have best opportunities … to help inside and outside the classroom ... to ensure they're ready," said principal Kelly Fresch of Adams Elementary School.

The deadline to apply to for Americorps is Monday.

For information on how to sign up as a tutor for Adams Elementary School go to:

http://www.mathandreading.org

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content