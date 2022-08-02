Math Corps seeking tutors to help grade school students in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif - A federally funded tutoring program is hiring tutors in Santa Barbara.

It's called Math Corps which is part of Americorps.

Recruiters are looking for tutors to help students in math and reading.

Their hope is to help students who might need extra one on one instruction.

"We are seeking tutors from 18 to 88 ... it's a great opportunity for college graduates or adults looking for change of life," said recruiter Mike Spalsbury of Reading and Math Corps.

"We want students to have best opportunities … to help inside and outside the classroom ... to ensure they're ready," said principal Kelly Fresch of Adams Elementary School.

The deadline to apply to for Americorps is Monday.

For information on how to sign up as a tutor for Adams Elementary School go to:

http://www.mathandreading.org