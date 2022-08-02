Kentucky clinics appeal order that reinstated abortion ban

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s two abortion clinics filed a quick appeal Tuesday aimed at restoring abortion services in the state. The appeal came a day after an appellate judge reinstated a near-total statewide abortion ban. The Louisville clinics asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to immediately vacate the ruling issued Monday evening by a judge on the state’s intermediate Court of Appeals. That ruling meant most abortions are illegal in the state, for now. In their motion to the Supreme Court, the clinics said that ruling had “upended 50 years of the status quo” by essentially halting abortion access in Kentucky.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

