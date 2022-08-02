Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A grieving father erupted in anger as he told jurors about the daughter school shooter Nikolas Cruz murdered along with 16 others four years ago. Ilan Alhadeff’s voice rose Tuesday as he told jurors in Cruz’s death penalty trial how he can now only hear her infectious laugh in videos. And Alhadeff wept when he noted he’ll never have a chance to dance with his daughter at her wedding. Alhadeff is part of a long line of victims’ relatives who are telling jurors about the loved ones lost in the massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018. Cruz pleaded guilty to murder in October. The trial is only to determine if he is sentenced to death or life without parole.

