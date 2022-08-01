Rays acquire lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger from Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league outfielder Germán Tapia.

The Rays said Monday that Cleavinger, who spent parts of the past three seasons in the majors with the Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies, will report to Triple-A Durham. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-hander Luke Bard was designated for assignment.

Cleavinger, obtained by Los Angeles from Philadelphia in a three-way trade that also involved the Rays in December 2020, made four appearances for the Dodgers this season. He was 0-1 with a 10.38 ERA over 4 1/3 innings.

The 28-year-old lefty is 2-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 27 career games with the Phillies and Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports