Prosecutors: Armed man lurked near Iranian dissident’s home

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities have charged a man with lurking near the New York City home of an Iranian dissident with an assault rifle. Masih Alinejad said on Monday that authorities told her the man was looking for her and that she believes he was there to kill her. The suspect, Khalid Mehdiyev, has been locked up without bail and his lawyer declined comment. The U.S. Attorney’s office also wouldn’t talk about the case beyond what for now is a gun possession charge. Last year, U.S. prosecutors charged an Iranian intelligence officer and three others with plotting to kidnap Alinejad.

