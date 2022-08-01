Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is headlining a major gathering of Republicans in South Carolina as he considers a 2024 White House bid. Congressman Jeff Duncan tells The Associated Press that Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith & Freedom BBQ in Anderson. The Duncan campaign fundraiser has long been a showcase for possible White House contenders, including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. Pompeo has been testing the political waters of South Carolina, home to the first presidential votes in the South. Other possible contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have been making appearances in the state throughout this summer.

