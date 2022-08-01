Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for non on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront.

The normal parade uses a small area of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year.

The parade will go from Cabrillo and Castillo St. to Cabrillo and Calle Puerto Vallarta.

There will be 50 entries.

The Old Spanish Days Board of Directors is encouraging the public to have a plan for access, parking and seating.

There will also be a trolley shuttle system added to the downtown area to help people get in and out without long walks or difficulty parking.

For more information go to: Old Spanish Days

(There will be more information, photos and videos added here later today.)