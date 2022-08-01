Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state’s most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday in response to an inmate who had harmed himself. The trooper was told that 48-year-old Chad Isaak had been rushed to a Bismarck hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Isaak was appealing his convictions and life sentences for the April 2019 killings of four people at a Mandan property management company. No motive was given at the trial.

