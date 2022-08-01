Italy judge upholds Italian’s jailing in immigrant’s death

ROME (AP) — A judge in Italy has ordered the suspect in the death of a Nigerian street vendor to remain jailed as an investigation continues. Police took Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32, into custody on July 29, minutes after the vendor was brutally beaten on a street in the beach town of Civitanova Marche as bystanders watched, including at least two who filmed the attack. An autopsy this week will be conducted to determine the cause of Alika Ogorchukwu’s death. Widely circulated videos showed the suspect on top of Ogorchukwu and pummeling him with his bare hands. After the hearing Monday held at the jail, Ferlazzo’s lawyer said her client, who is white, told the judge race wasn’t a motive.

