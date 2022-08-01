Iran arrests members of Baha’i faith on spying charge

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s intelligence ministry has arrested several members of the Baha’i faith and charged them with spying. The Iranian state TV report on Monday said the suspects collected and transferred information to the Baha’i center in Israel, where the religious group’s international headquarters are located. The ministry rarely reports the arrests of members of the Baha’i. Iran already bans the Baha’i, a religion founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers. Muslims consider the Prophet Muhammad as the highest prophet. Members of the Baha’i faith in Iran complain about occasional mistreatment and prosecutions in Iran.

