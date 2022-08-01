In Michigan, GOP discord threatens effort to oust Whitmer

Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Tuesday’s primary occurs as infighting over the 2020 election has split the state party and threatens to hobble the GOP’s efforts in the battleground state. None of the five Republican hopefuls has been elected to public office before and many have personal baggage that could pose challenges in a general election. The four top candidates are conservative commentator and businesswoman Tudor Dixon; real estate broker Ryan Kelley; chiropractor Garrett Soldano; and former auto dealership owner Kevin Rinke. Pastor Ralph Rebandt also is running. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dixon last week.

