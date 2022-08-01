Fuel tanker truck catches fire in Libya; 9 dead, 76 injured

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say at least nine people were killed and 76 were injured after a fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded. The Emergency Services says the incident took place in the central town of Bent Bayya on Monday. It says the injured were taken to the medical center in the nearby city of Sabha. The state-run Libyan News agency said the tanker truck overturned before catching fire and exploding. It said residents in the area rushed to collect leaked gasoline despite warnings, causing the high casualty tolls. Such incidents occasionally happen in impoverished areas, where safety measures are mostly neglected.

