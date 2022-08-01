Dems allege cover-up on Secret Service texts, demand records

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats have requested sit-down interviews and internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general. This comes as lawmakers are ramping up their investigation of the agency’s handling of now-deleted Secret Service text messages surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The leaders of the House Oversight and Homeland Security committees wrote a letter to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari on Monday about the urgent need for documents and interviews with his staff regarding new evidence of alleged efforts to cover up the erasure of Secret Service communication. The letter also renewed calls for Cuffari to recuse himself from the probe.

