Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s back to the White House balcony and the Treaty Room for President Joe Biden as he contends with a “rebound” case of COVID-19. Biden is trapped in the White House for the second time in as many weeks, and he knows the drill this time. He’s got an office in the White House residence and his dog Commander to keep him company while he governs by Zoom and FaceTime. This latest bout of COVID-19 brought a new wrinkle: how to announce a major counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan from isolation. Biden delivered remarks about the operation from a White House balcony on Monday evening.

By ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press

