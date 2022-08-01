At least 14 potential heat deaths in Oregon after hot spell

SEATTLE (AP) — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and will require further investigation. The seven-day hot spell in the Pacific Northwest broke heat wave duration records in Portland, Oregon and Seattle. Excessive heat warnings in those cities have been lifted, but the warnings will remain through Monday evening in other parts of northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington state.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

