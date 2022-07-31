U.N. peacekeepers kill 2, wound 15 at border post in Congo

BENI, Congo (AP) — Officials from the United Nations and Congo’s government say peacekeepers returning from leave opened fire at a border post between Congo and Uganda, killing at least two people and wounding at least 15 others. Tensions between the population in restive eastern Congo and the U.N. peacekeeping force have risen dramatically in the past week. Nearly 20 people have been killed in protests calling for the peacekeepers to leave the region. The head of the U.N. mission in Congo said she was deeply shocked by the shootings in the border town of Kasindi in Congo’s North Kivu province. The perpetrators have been arrested and an investigation has been opened.

By AL-HADJI KUDRA MALIRO and JEAN-YVES KAMALE Associated Press

