Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and stretch his lead to to 80 points in the standings over Charles Leclerc. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton finished second ahead of pole-sitter and teammate George Russell. Carlos Sainz Jr. was fourth for Ferrari ahead of Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. It was another dismal day for Ferrari as Leclerc finished sixth. Verstappen’s eighth win of the season gives him 28 victories for his career.

