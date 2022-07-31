Seattle, Portland set heat duration records during hot snap

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle and Portland, Oregon, set records Sunday for most consecutive days of high temperatures and authorities in Oregon investigated more possible heat-related deaths. In Seattle, the temperature rose to 91 Fahrenheit by early afternoon, the record sixth straight day the mercury rose above 90. In Portland, Oregon, on Sunday temperatures rose above 95 for the seventh day in a row, a record for the city for consecutive days above that mark. In Oregon, the state Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday it was investigating 10 deaths as possibly heat related. In the Portland area temperatures have risen above 100 several times over the past week.

