Reddick wins at Indy to close best month of NASCAR career

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Reddick closed the best month of his NASCAR career with a victory in overtime on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He broke through for his first career victory on July 3 with a win at Road America in Wisconsin and announced nine days later he was leaving Richard Childress Racing in 2024 to drive for Michael Jordan’s team. His second win in five races made Reddick the first Childress driver since Kevin Harvick in 2013 to win multiple races in a season. Austin Cindric finished second in a Ford for track owner Roger Penske and was followed by fellow rookies Harrison Burton and Todd Gilliland, who both had career-best finishes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.