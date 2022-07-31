Skip to Content
AP California
Man who tried to save rafters found dead in California river

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A 31-year-old man who went missing after attempting to save two rafters in distress was found dead along Northern California’s American River, authorities said.

Joshua Brandon Crane couldn’t be found after he jumped into the river Friday night, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Crane, who was not wearing a life jacket, tried to help two people who were struggling in the rushing water, officials said. The pair eventually made it to safety.

Crane’s body was recovered Saturday downstream from the San Juan rapids, Metro Fire said.

His identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, the Sacramento Bee reported.

