Ex-Putin adviser Chubais reported to be in European hospital

Anatoly Chubais, who resigned as a high-ranking adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin and left Russia shortly after the invasion of Ukraine, was reported to be in intensive care in a European hospital for a neurological disorder. Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian television personality and family friend of Chubais, said Sunday on Telegram that she had spoken with his wife and that he was suffering from Guillain-Barre syndrome. She did not say which clinic he was in. Although Chubais did not state his reason for resigning in March, it was presumed to be because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.