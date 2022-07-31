Castillo to make Mariners debut Wednesday at Yankees
HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees Wednesday. The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports. At 55-48, Seattle is currently 12 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, but is in second place for one of three Wild Card playoff spots.