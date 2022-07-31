Castillo to make Mariners debut Wednesday at Yankees

HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star Luis Castillo will make his debut for the Seattle Mariners when he starts against the New York Yankees Wednesday. The Mariners acquired the right-hander from Cincinnati Friday, hoping to bolster their rotation as they chase their first playoff berth since 2001. Their postseason drought is the longest in the four major North American professional sports. At 55-48, Seattle is currently 12 games behind Houston in the AL West standings, but is in second place for one of three Wild Card playoff spots.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.