US judge rules against Libya’s Hifter in war crimes suits

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has entered a default judgment against a Libyan military commander after he repeatedly failed to show up for depositions in a federal lawsuit in which he is accused of war crimes. The exact amount of the judgment against Khalifa Hifter, who spent decades living in the U.S., will be determined at a future date. Plaintiffs say they are optimistic they can collect any judgment that is awarded because they believe Hifter and his family still own extensive property in northern Virginia. A judge said Friday that default judgment was appropriate because Hifter blew off multiple scheduled depositions about his role in fighting that has plagued the country over the last decade.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.