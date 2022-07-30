Stewart helps Storm beat Mystics 82-77, clinch playoff berth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart made four free throws in the final 12 seconds and finished with 18 points and Seattle used a big second-half run to beat the Washington Mystics 82-77 and clinch a berth in the WNBA playoffs. Seattle took sole possession of fourth in the league standings — a game ahead of the fifth-place Mystics and 1 1/2 games behind No. 3 Connecticut. Alysha Clark made a 3-pointer to pull Washington within a point with 26.3 seconds remaining. After an inadvertent whistle, Seattle called timeout and Talbot threw away the ensuing inbounds pass but Ezi Magbegor forced Washington’s Elena Delle Donne into a tough shot with 14.9 seconds to go, Stewart grabbed the offensive rebound and the Storm held on. Delle Donne led the Mytics with 22 points

