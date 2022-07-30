Spanish PM Sanchez backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Spain’s prime minister has expressed support for Bosnia to become a candidate country for European Union membership amid fears that uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine could fuel instability in the ethnically torn Balkan nation that went through a devastating conflict in the 1990s’. Pedro Sanchez came to Sarajevo from Serbia, where he kicked of his tour of the Balkan region on Friday. Bosnia is still dominated by nationalist politicians long after the end of the 1992-95 war. The country has been locked in political and ethnic disputes that have stalled its EU bid. The political deadlock has sparked concerns that Bosnia could face further ethnic divisions if it is left behind in the EU process.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.