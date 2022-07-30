Spain reports 2nd death from monkeypox
By JOSEPH WILSON and MARIA CHENG
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has reported a second death in as many days from monkeypox. These are believed to be the first confirmed deaths from monkeypox in Europe since its recent spread beyond Africa. The ministry said the deceased were two young men. It reported Spain’s first monkeypox death on Friday. The global monkeypox outbreak has accounted for more than 22,000 cases in nearly 80 countries since May. There have been 75 suspected deaths in Africa, where a more lethal form of monkeypox is spreading than in the West. Brazil also reported a death linked to monkeypox on Friday.