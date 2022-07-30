Pakistan military chief seeks US help on release of IMF loan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani officials say the country’s powerful army chief has contacted Washington, seeking U.S. help in securing an early release of a crucial $1.7 billion installment from the International Monetary Fund to Pakistan. The country is struggling with a deepening economic crisis and is trying to secure tranches from the IMF but there has been a considerable delay. Several government officials told the AP on Saturday that Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed the issue with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman this week, appealing on Washington to use its influence with the IMF to help Pakistan. Pakistani-U.S. relations have been troubled in recent years, mainly over the issue of neighboring Afghanistan, now run by the Taliban.

