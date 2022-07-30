Liverpool beats Man City 3-1 for Community Shield

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Darwin Nunez has shaded Erling Haaland in their first matchup by scoring Liverpool’s final goal as it beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield. City, last season’s English Premier League champion, and Liverpool, the FA and League Cup winner, paraded their big summer signings at King Power Stadium in Leicester but it was the Uruguay international who upstaged City’s Haaland. Nunez came off the bench in the 59th minute with the score at 1-1 and his aerial presence won the late penalty from which Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front for a second time. The former Benfica striker stooped to head home his first for the Reds in domestic competition in added time. Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring and City’s Julian Alvarez leveled late in the second half.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.