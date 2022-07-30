Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
By BRUCE SCHREINER, ANDREW SELSKY and DYLAN LOVAN
Associated Press
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn’t have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard.