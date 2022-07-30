2 cyclists killed and 3 injured by an SUV that crossed over the center line, authorities say

By Andy Rose and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Two cyclists were killed and three were injured Saturday morning when an SUV crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, Michigan authorities said.

The five cyclists were all participating in the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, a three-day fundraising event and endurance ride that spans most of the state, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

The cyclists were traveling southbound when the SUV, which was traveling northbound, crossed the center line, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Ionia County is roughly 40 miles east of Grand Rapids.

One cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while another died from injuries at a nearby hospital, the sheriff’s office said. The three surviving cyclists were transported to hospitals with severe injuries, officials added.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on two counts of Operating while Intoxicated Causing Death and taken to the Ionia County Jail, the sheriff’s office added. Authorities did not release the driver’s name pending charges and an arraignment.

The names of the cyclists were also not released. An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office added.

