Wildfire in southwest Turkey spreads to hotel; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wildfire that broke out in a resort area in southeastern Turkey has been brought under control a few hours after it started and spread to a hotel that also serves as tourism training school. Officials said no one was hurt in the fire that broke out Friday in the Icmeler resort area. The mayor of the nearby Aegean Sea port city of Marmaris told HarberTurk TV that everyone at the hotel and surrounding structures was safely evacuated. The Mugla province governor’s office says at least seven water-dropping helicopters and five planes were deployed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Forest fires last summer were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

