Venezuela’s Guaidó wins UK court ruling in battle over gold

LONDON (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó has won a U.K. court ruling in a battle over $1 billion in gold bullion held in the Bank of England. The judgment issued Friday is another step in Guaidó’s battle with President Nicolás Maduro over the gold reserves. A judge at the High Court in London ruled that British courts don’t need to recognize judgments by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice of Venezuela that said the gold should go to Maduro. Guaidó welcomed the ruling, while the Maduro-backed board of Venezuela’s central bank said it was considering an appeal. Several countries including the U.K. recognize Guaidó as Venezuela’s president, but Maduro remains in charge inside the country.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.