San Marino’s Vicini 1st to play 100 Davis Cup matches

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Domenico Vicini reached another Davis Cup milestone by becoming the first player in tournament history to play 100 matches. It came two days after the 50-year-old became the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. The San Marino player who turns 51 in September played a doubles match with 17-year-old Simone De Luigi against Iceland in Europe Group 4 play. They lost 6-2, 6-3 to Rafn Bonifacius and Daniel Siddall. Vicini says reaching the century mark is “a great achievement for me.” Vicini won his doubles match on Wednesday against Albania. Three years ago Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47 years, 318 days.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.