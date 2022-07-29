Raid seizes contraband thought headed to Oklahoma prisons

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says contraband including weapons, cellphones, drones and grappling hooks believed headed to state prisons has been seized at a warehouse in Oklahoma City. Spokesperson Josh Ward said in a statement Friday that the department’s Office of Inspector General learned of the contraband and raided the warehouse on July 15 with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents. Ammunition, drugs, tobacco and $8,500 in counterfeit $100 bills were also seized. Drones have been used to drop contraband in prisons that have been blamed for drug rings run from prisons and to coordinate inmate violence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.