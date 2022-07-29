Priest wounded in shooting in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest has been wounded in a shooting on a highway in the southern Mexico state of Guerrero. The Mexican Council of Bishops says the Rev. Felipe Vélez Jiménez was shot in the cheek Thursday but is “out of danger.” Vélez Jiménez serves as a parish priest in the city of Iguala, where his diocese says he’s in “delicate but stable” condition. The shooting comes about one month after two Jesuit priests and a tour guide were slain in the northern state of Chihuahua, allegedly by a local drug gang leader.

