Pirates’ top-pick Johnson eager to get to PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed top pick Termarr Johnson. Pittsburgh used a $7.219.000 bonus to lock down the 18-year-old infielder, going a little over slot value to make sure they inked what they consider the best hitter in the draft. Johnson hit .417 during his senior year at Mays High in Georgia and spent a few minutes smashing balls over the wall at PNC Park shortly after signing. Johnson says if he had his way he’d be in the majors as soon as possible but is confident the Pirates have the right plan in place to make sure he’s ready down the line.

