Pendrith takes 1-shot lead over Finau at Rocket Mortgage

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith of Canada shot a 7-under 65 on Friday to take a one-shot lead over Tony Finau into the weekend in the Rocket Mortgage Classic.Pendrith and Finau shared the first-round lead at 8 under and will be in the final group Saturday, pairing a 31-year-old PGA Tour rookie with a 32-year-old veteran coming off his third career victory. Rookie Lee Hodges was three shots back after a 66. PGA Tour rookie of the year front-runner Cameron Young tied a Detroit Golf Club record with a 63 for a share of fourth place _ five shots back _ with Russell Henley and Stewart Cink.

