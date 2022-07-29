Passenger rail return to Vermont city took vision, decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Passenger rail service is returning to Vermont’s largest city after an absence of almost 70 years as part of a renewal in interest in passenger rail service nationwide. Both Congress and Amtrak have recently announced billions in funding for rail investments, and routes that were on hold during the pandemic are resuming and expanding into new areas. The first Vermont Amtrak expansion caps decades of work and a bipartisan vision that was determined to bring passenger rail service back to Burlington. The first train runs July 29 between Vermont’s Burlington Union Station and New York City.

