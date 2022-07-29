Murder investigation leads to videos of attacks on homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say an investigation into two brothers for a killing in South Carolina led to videos of them and others beating up at least five people at homeless camps in Greenville. Greenville County deputies released parts of the videos Thursday showing several men repeatedly punching and kicking at least three different people inside tents or outside. There was a stream of bleeps as curse words were removed, but one suspect can be heard shouting “where’s the bread” repeatedly. The victims, whose faces were blurred in the video by deputies, don’t fight back. Deputies say they are still investigating and there may be more victims.

