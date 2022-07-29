Kremlin warns US against ‘provocative’ moves toward China

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin has offered strong support to China amid tensions over Taiwan, warning the United States against any “provocative steps” that could exacerbate the situation. Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China’s dealings with Taiwan during a phone call Thursday with U.S. President Joe Biden. Speaking in Friday’s call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia staunchly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, adding that “no other country has the right to call (that) into doubt or take any provocative steps.” He warned the U.S. against “destructive” moves, adding that “such behavior on the international arena could only exacerbate tensions as the world is already overloaded with regional and global problems.”

