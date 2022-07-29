Iran raises death toll from mudslides, floods to at least 53

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has raised the death toll from landsides and flash floods this week across the country to at least 53, including those killed in a mudslide in the capital, Tehran, the previous day. State TV reported that more than 30 people died in two villages, northwest and northeast of Tehran, after the monsoon dumped heavy rains that triggered mudslides there. Almost two dozen people died in eight other provinces and 21 out of Iran’s 31 provinces were affected by the heavy rains. There were fears the death toll could rise even further as searches were underway for those still missing and more heavy rains were expected in the coming days.

