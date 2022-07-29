Hong Kong authorities to investigate concert accident

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials say they will open an investigation into a concert accident in which a giant video screen fell down onto the stage and injured two dancers. Video clips from the Cantopop group Mirror concert Thursday night show a massive LED screen suspended above the stage crashing down, directly landing on one dancer before toppling over onto another as audience members scream in horror. Both performers were hospitalized. Hong Kong leader John Lee ordered government authorities to investigate the incident. Concert organizer MakerVille said it would co-operate with authorities in their probe and that any suspected misconduct will be reported to police.

