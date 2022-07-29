German court rejects suit over gender-sensitive language

BERLIN (AP) — A German court has thrown out a lawsuit against a guideline issued by automaker Audi calling for the use of gender-sensitive language by employees. An employee of Audi’s parent company, Volkswagen, objected to Audi colleagues using such language in their communications with him. He went to court to challenge the guideline, alleging a violation of his personal rights. German news agency dpa says a judge ruled Friday that the plaintiff had no right to demand the non-application of the guidance. The judge said it was directed only at Audi employees and the plaintiff. as a Volkswagen employee, was not required to follow it.

