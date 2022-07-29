Family of woman who fell from patrol car demands answers

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a 28-year-old Georgia woman who died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest fought back tears Friday as they demanded answers in their daughter’s death. Brianna Grier suffered significant injuries July 15 and died from those injuries on July 21 at an Atlanta hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said this week that the deputies who put Grier in the back of a patrol car to take her to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office failed to close the rear passenger-side door before driving away. Grier’s parents and sister appeared at a news conference Friday with prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump to demand answers.

By RON HARRIS and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.